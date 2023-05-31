AMIR KHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS NEXT PROJECT AT TRAILER LAUNCH OF CARRY ON JATTA 3 DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Amir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, stole the limelight as he attended the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3. The actor discussed taking a sabbatical from films and disclosed that he is currently spending time with his family.

Aamir Khan has stated that he is now on leave and is making the most of his time by spending it with his family. He stated that he has to be 'emotionally ready' before resuming his film career. Aamir was addressing the media during the Carry On Jatta 3 trailer premiere.

When asked about his next projects, Aamir advised everyone to concentrate on the Punjabi film he had come to support. "Since you all must be curious," he said, "let me quickly give you an answer. I have not yet decided on my next project. Right now, I want to spend time with my family. I'm excited about it since it's exactly what I want to do right now. I'll make a film when I'm emotionally ready."

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film that bombed at the box office when it first came out, but received a better review after it was put on Netflix. The film was an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and it starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. In December 2022, Aamir had a cameo appearance in Kajol and Revathy's Salaam Venky. Aamir is yet to reveal the details of his next film.

Aamir also commended actor Kapil Sharma, who stars in the comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show, in his remarks at the premiere of Carry On Jatta 3. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla. The movie will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Also read: Carry on Jatta 3 official teaser out: Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa come together for laugh riot