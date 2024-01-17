AMID FLIGHT DELAYS RICHA CHADHA SHARES ORDEAL BLAMES MONOPOLY IN AIRLINES

New Delhi: After Radhika Apte detailed her horrific airport experience, stating that she was stuck in an aerobridge with her flying co-passengers for over an hour after her flight was delayed, many celebrities shared their ordeal with flight delays. Now, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha shared that her flights were delayed for hours in the last couple of days.

Richa took to social media to reveal that she was on her third flight in three days, with two of them being delayed by four hours. "On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem," her X post read.

She also responded to a viral video of a passenger brutally abusing a pilot. She went on to write that airline employees are overworked and that flights throughout India are delayed. Even though she doesn't support violence, she said she was surprised that just one person was beaten because tensions were running high.

"On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended. I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence)," she added on X.

“Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it,” she expressed.