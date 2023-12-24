Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan appears to be preparing for a new chapter in his life, while his former wife, Malaika Arora, is joyously immersed in Christmas festivities. There's buzz surrounding Arbaaz's rumored wedding to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Adding to the speculation, members of Khan family have started arriving at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Amid ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's wedding prep, Malaika Arora radiates Christmas cheer in latest pictures

Amidst the buzz surrounding Arbaaz's rumored wedding with Sshura, Malaika shared glimpses of her festive Christmas celebration on Instagram. Dressed gracefully in a white strapless corset ensemble, she exuded the holiday spirit in pictures with friends. The runway veteran looked stunning as she dropped pictures celebrating the festival and captioned it with "Christmas Spirit." In another picture, she is seen posing with a friend with her hair tied in a ponytail adorned with red ribbons.

Amid ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's wedding prep, Malaika Arora radiates Christmas cheer in latest pictures

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan appeared to be present as his father embarks on this new journey. A video from a paparazzo showcased the 21-year-old son of Malaika and Arbaaz arriving at Arpita's home for the speculated wedding.

Simultaneously, Arbaaz's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, accompanied by his wife, Salma Khan, were seen arriving as their son prepares to tie the knot. Arbaaz's elder sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was also spotted at the venue. Additionally, Arbaaz's nephew, Nirvaan Khan, and Salman Khan's rumored partner, Iulia Vantur, graced Arpita's residence in anticipation of Arbaaz's union with Sshura Khan.

According to reports, Arbaaz crossed paths with Sshura on the set of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, which commenced filming in November 2022. Having been previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, Arbaaz announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. Despite their divorce, the couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan. After parting ways from Arbaaz, Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for several years, though they have yet to take the next step in their relationship.

Following his separation from Malaika, Arbaaz was involved with Italian model Giorgia Andriani, concluding their relationship last year. Subsequently, he found companionship in Sshura, and now the couple is all set to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.