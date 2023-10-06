Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is once again in the news. Amid the Mahadev gaming app scam, the Aashiqui 2 actor's rumoured relationship has also hogged the limelight. Although there isn't much additional information available, there is a lot of buzz about Shraddha dating her latest film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar's co-writer.

As per reports, Shraddha is currently seeing Rahul Mody. However, there has been no confirmation as the two remained unavailable for comments on the matter. This information comes at a time when her Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor and she herself have been contacted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the gaming app scam.

While there is no update on Shraddha's appearance, Ranbir has asked for two weeks to appear before the agency for questioning. Talking about her past relationships, Shraddha has been associated with a number of celebrities. Shraddha Kapoor's love life, outside of her films, is frequently discussed in tabloids.

She was initially linked to Aditya Roy Kapur during her time in Aashiqui 2. Later, she was also said to be dating famous photographer Rohan Shreshtha. The latest buzz is that the actress has found love again following her breakup with the famous photographer. Shakti Kapoor's daughter is reportedly dating Rahul Mody.

Notably, the couple was photographed together in the city for a movie date, which led to the dating suspicions. Rahul donned a dapper appearance, while the actress posed in her Salwar kameez, wearing an olive green suit and matching salwar. In addition to Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Rahul has also worked in other Luv Ranjan films, such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.