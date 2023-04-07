AMID DEATH THREATS SALMAN KHAN PRIVATELY IMPORTS BULLETPROOF SUV

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan has added a bulletproof Nissan Patrol luxury SUV to his collection. While the reports of Khan buying bulletproof are going viral now, the actor was spotted in his new ride later last month when he arrived to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inaugural event in Mumbai.

After receiving death threats last year, Khan upgraded to bulletproof cars is known. Earlier he used to roam around in Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 which is now replaced by a Nissan Patrol luxury SUV. Salman is said to have got the latest automobile piece imported since the model is yet to be officially retailed in India. The newly bought car by Salman is reportedly the best when it comes to bulletproofing. The 57-year-old actor seemingly shelled out a few crores for the Nissan Patrol luxury SUV as the non-bulletproof alone would come to around Rs 2 crore if privately imported.

Khan received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. Last month, the actor received a fresh death threat in an e-mail. Written in Hindi, the e-mail stated Salman must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it.

Addressing Salman's friend Prashant Gunjalkar, it said if the actor wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, as per the FIR. The email further said there is still time but "next time jhatka dekhne ko milega".

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film helmed by Farhad Samji will hit the big screens on April 21.