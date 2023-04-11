AMID DATING RUMOURS WITH RAGHAV JUYAL SHEHNAAZ GILL LISTENS TO POPULAR HEARTBREAK SONG

Hyderabad: At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan hinted at a 'chemistry' between Shehnazz Gill and Raghav Juyal. Salman could have said it in jest but his comment has reignited Shehnaaz and Raghav dating rumours. While Raghav and Shehnaaz did not confirm if there is anything brewing between them, the latter is seemingly in no mood to 'move on' as she shared a short video clip of a popular heartbreak song on her Instagram Stories.

Shehnaaz Gill listens to popular heartbreak song

Shehnaaz stole the show at KKBKJ trailer launch event as she underlined the importance of self-love. Salman's advice to her to 'move on' also added to the online frenzy around the Bigg Boss 13 star. Salman apparently teased Raghav and Shehnaaz for their alleged romance. Shehnaaz, however, is seemingly not ready to take the plunge just yet if her latest Instagram Story is anything to go by.

On Monday, Shehnaaz shared a video of Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil's viral heartbreak anthem Kahani Suno 2.0 playing on her television set. The actor apparently is hinting at her past with late actor Sidharth Shukla. In another video, Shehnaaz is also seen listening to Emeline's Cinderella's Dead.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is arriving in theaters on April 21. The actor also has Sajid Khan's directorial 100 Percent in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.