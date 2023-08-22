AMID DATING RUMOURS WITH ADITYA ROY KAPUR ANANYA PANDAY REVEALS QUALITIES HER IDEAL PARTNER SHOULD POSSESS

Hyderabad: Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming release of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on her ideal partner while addressing the relationship rumours involving her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie, a much-anticipated follow-up to the 2019 hit Dream Girl, features Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his lead role, with Ananya playing the role of his love interest, Pari.

Ananya has also been hogging headlines due to her rumored romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the pair hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, their quality time together during a European vacation last month stormed social media. During a recent promotional interview for Dream Girl 2, Ananya candidly discussed the attributes she values in a potential life partner.

When asked about the qualities her father, Chunky Panday, would consider important in a suitable match for her, Ananya playfully remarked, "Oh, God. I think my dad is his own benchmark." Reflecting on the qualities she would like her future spouse to possess, Ananya shared, "They have to be as kind, as loving, as funny as my dad. That's the benchmark for me. My dad's just the best person ever. So, they have to be exactly like that."

Ananya also mentioned that due to her absence from the big screen for a while, conversations have leaned more toward her personal life. However, she anticipates that as her upcoming projects start to roll out, the audience's focus will naturally shift to her performances on screen.

Dream Girl 2 is set to hit theaters on August 25th. Aside from her role in Dream Girl 2, Ananya's upcoming ventures include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a production by Farhan Akhtar, and the intriguing cyber thriller Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

