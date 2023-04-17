AMID DATING RUMOURS RAGHAV JUYAL IS FLOORED BY SHEHNAAZ GILLS THIS QUALITY

Hyderabad With his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan is prepared to rule the box office One of the actors who will appear in the film is Shehnaaz Gill along with Raghav Juyal With promotions of the movie at its peak Shehnaaz and Raghav s dating rumours have been making the rounds in the media In the midst of all of this Raghav recently praised the young diva in an interview Raghav described her as the strongest human being to exist No one is stronger than she is he quippedRaghav continued by saying that Shehnaaz is the best person to receive instruction from if you want to learn honesty in an art form or craft He ended by saying that she is very honest and inspires him every day Raghav a host dancer and actor has received praise for his dancing and hosting abilities as well as for his many roles in films such as Abhay 2 Bahut Hua Samman Street Dancer 3D and NawabzaadeEarlier Shehnaaz was with Siddharth Shukla an actor who passed away in 2021 On Kapil Sharma s show Salman left a message for Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla s fans also known as SidNaaz fans He pleaded with them to leave Shehnaaz alone and let her move on in life Salman had earlier told her to move on during the trailer release and the actor replied I have moved on Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Daggubati Bhoomika Chawla and other notable actors will come together in the Farhad Samjidirected movie in significant roles The starstudded film is expected to premiere in theatres on April 21 2023Also read Kya Sidnaaz Laga Rakha Hai Salman Khan schools fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill move on