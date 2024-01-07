Amid buzz around breakup, Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to 'coolest DJ' Arjun Kapoor
Hyderabad: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love life often makes headlines with their affectionate posts and occasional breakup rumors, keeping them constantly in the media's eye. Following Arbaaz Khan's marriage to Sshura Khan, speculation emerged about Malaika and Arbaaz's separation, but the couple dispelled these rumors by appearing together at a friend's wedding in Mumbai.
Recently, Malaika and Arjun joined several Bollywood celebrities at their photographer friend Karishma Karamchandani's wedding. Malaika shared a video on Instagram showcasing Arjun and Ranveer taking over of the DJ booth, playfully acknowledging them as "the coolest DJs in the house."
Recently, several reports hinted at Malaika and Arjun's split months ago. Their breakup reports coincided with Arbaaz's recent marriage. What added to the buzz around Arjun-Malaika breakup was her response to wedding queries on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. When Farah Khan teased Malaika about her 2024 marriage plans, she humorously responded to the question, hinting that if she finds the right person, she's open to getting married again, although the past experiences makes her cautious.
Meanwhile, when Karan Johar asked Arjun whether he and Malaika are ready to take the plunge, he responded by expressing his desire to approach this phase of his life "as it comes." Arjun stressed that discussing their relationship alone would be unjust towards the other person involved. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2019.
