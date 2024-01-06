Hyderabad: There were reports of a split between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika, one of the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Farah Khan, dropped hints about her single status and openness to remarriage when asked about her wedding plans in a recent episode. This comes shortly after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Amidst the growing chatter around breakup, Malaika was spotted with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebrations of her friend Karishma Karamchandani.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik were also present at the celebrations. A picture shared on social media showcases the 'Team Bride,' including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, the bride herself, and the renowned fashion designer Arpita Mehta. Malaika looked breathtaking in a lime green lehenga adorned with a net dupatta, while Arjun Kapoor sported a pastel blue kurta paired with white pajamas. Another photo captures Malaika and Arjun enjoying the wedding festivities with their friends Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik.

Taking to Instagram Story, Malaika dropped a picture of the bride and the groom with a caption that read, "Congratulations mr n mrs ..... love n happiness always," followed by a red heart emoticon. Anshula Kapoor also treated her followers with a string of photos from the event, capturing moments spent alongside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Sonam donned a vibrant, multi-colored short kurti complemented by a lehenga and dupatta, accentuated by statement necklaces. Anshula, on the other hand, opted for a printed saree, while Rhea chose a striking fuchsia-pink ethnic ensemble. Anshula Kapoor captioned the pictures as "Mine" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

