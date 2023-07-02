Hyderabad: Ameesha Patel is back with her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, who will be seen reprising his role as Tara Singh. With the film making news, Ameesha Patel has recently disclosed a rather unpleasant experience on the set. The actor resorted to social media to blame the mismanagement on set on director Anil Sharma and his production staff, eliciting varied comments from fans.

She then expressed gratitude to Zee Studios for stepping in and resolving issues for the team. Ameesha Patel chastised Anil Sharma Productions for mismanagement during the filming of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh, Tweeting: "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH."

She then talked about how several individuals were not paid and Zee Studios had to pay the dues, highlighting the challenges the team had as a result of the creators. Ameesha also mentioned that they had not paid their housing and transportation fees. They also neglected to arrange transportation for several cast and crew members, leaving them stranded.

"There were some concerns that several technicians, such as make-up artists, costume designers, and others, did not receive their dues and remuneration from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!No, they did not!! However, as a v professional company, @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled!" she wrote.

She complimented Zee Studios for their efforts and explained how Anil Sharma's production company 'misfired' several times. "All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS, which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!!" it read. "A special thanks to Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh, and Nischit!! This zee crew is fantastic," she added.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, will be released in theatres on August 11. Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha also appear in the film. Gadar 2 will face off against Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2.

