ALWAYS SHOWING ME THE WAY ON SIBLING DAY ATHIYA SHETTY SHARES UNSEEN WEDDING PICTURE WITH AHAN SHETTY

Hyderabad: Siblings are, without a doubt, our first best friends and for all good reasons. They are our safe haven for sharing our secrets, our sadness, and our joy because we're all raised in the same family. On the occasion of Siblings Day, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her social media handle and shared a heartwarming picture with her little brother Ahan Shetty.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Athiya wrote, "always showing me the way 💘" tagging Ahan in it. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans flocked to the comment section and praised the brother-sister pair. A fan commented, "Best brother sister in the world God bless you both of them lots of love from Punjab i am very big fan of you both @athiyashetty @ahan.shetty ❤️❤️❤️." Another commented, "Love the sibling bond 😍."

In the picture, Athiya looks ethereal in her bridal attire. We can see her little brother, who is dressed in a sherwani, escorting her out of the house. The image is from Athiya's wedding day. This is not the first time the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor has shared a picture with her brother. Prior to this, the actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram with her brother on the festival of Rakhi. "Happy Rakhi ❤️ and yes, he still wears checkered pajamas and is still obsessed with his water bottle," she wrote in the caption.

On the movie front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film Hero, helmed by Nikhil Advani. The movie is a remake of the 1983 classic of the same name, co-produced by Subhash Ghai. Her other films include Mubarakan (2017), Nawabzaade (2018), and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019).