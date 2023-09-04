Hyderabad: Rishi Kapoor, the renowned actor, would have turned 71 on Monday. He was one of the icons of the Hind film industry. His departure left a void in Bollywood. The actor left behind a memorable body of work with critically acclaimed films like Bobby, Chandni, Agneepath and others.

His untimely death shook the country and the film fraternity. Today, on his 71st birth anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and neice Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to commemorate his legacy.

His daughter Riddhima took a trip down memory lane and shared a cute video of their family pictures together. The first photo depicts a young Riddhima and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor posing fashionably with their father, Rishi Kapoor. In another picture, Rishi is seen with his wife Neetu, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter.

Always in our heart: Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor share throwback pictures on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Sharing the video collage, Riddhima wrote: "Happy birthday, papa! Missing you even more today..." In another post, she dropped a throwback picture with dad Rishi and mom Neetu. While Riddhima and Neetu twin in horizontal chequered t-shirts, Rishi wore a white plain t-shirt with horizontal stripes on it. For this picture, she wrote: "Papa Ki CARBON COPY."

In honour of his birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor re-shared both the posts on her Stories. Moreover, Bollywood's leading lady Kareena shared an old photo of the yesteryear actor and wrote: "Happy birthday Chintu Uncle...Always in our heart. Miss you."

This is not the first time, Neetu has posted about her husband. The actor keeps sharing throwback pictures and anecdotes of how they met. Taking to Instagram, a few weeks ago, Neetu shared a picture from heir vacation together and wrote: "You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories."

For the unversed, Rishi died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year struggle with leukaemia. He is known for his work in Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, and Mulk. Sharmaji Namkeen, his last film, was shot with Paresh Rawal as he left for his heavenly abode before the completion of his film.

