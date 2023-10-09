Allu Sneha Reddy feels 'Paris is just three letters short of Paradise' as she strolls city with hubby Allu Arjun
Published: 17 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Outstanding actor and a dedicated family man Allu Arjun is currently on a vacation with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The two never fail to amaze their fans with their chemistry. And now, in a new set of pictures from their Paris diaries, the two shelve out couple goals.
