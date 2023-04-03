Hyderabad: Fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are anxiously anticipating the release of the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, but it appears that they may have to wait longer than expected. According to reports, Pushpa 2's filming has been put on hold as of now. According to reports, Pushpa director Sukumar is debating whether or not he should 'delete' the current footage and start over again.

It is said that Sukumar, the film's director, is 'unsatisfied' with what has so far been shot for Pushpa 2. In order to start afresh, the filmmaker is now considering whether or not he wants to "destroy" the existing footage. This occurs at a time when the director is apparently planning to unveil the Pushpa 2 teaser on April 8, Allu Arjun's birthday.

Pushpa 2's filming will now probably begin three months from now. As a result, the movie might not be released this year. It should be emphasised, however, that as of right now, there has been no official confirmation of either the shooting being stopped or the postponement of the release date of Pushpa 2.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 is reportedly Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in the film and reprise her Srivalli character. Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, was published in 2021. It showed the ascent of a coolie within the red sandalwood trafficking syndicate. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna played the lead in the movie. Sai Pallavi is also slated to join Pushpa 2.