Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun is gearing up to collaborate with Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar for an ambitious action adventure scheduled to commence production next year. The upcoming film is set to be produced by Nallamallapu Bujji and is poised to be a pan-India film, considering Allu Arjun's soaring popularity across the nation following the immense success of Pushpa.

This forthcoming film is said to be mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 200 crore, promising audiences an action-packed spectacle unlike anything seen before. According to reports, Nelson Dilipkumar, fresh from the success of Jailer, met Allu Arjun in Hyderabad to narrate the storyline, which instantly received the green light from the superstar. This narrative is said to be distinctive in its backdrop, yet loaded with the kind of action and entertainment that has become Allu Arjun's signature.

Allu Arjun, who is pushing himself as an actor and is picking up diverse and unconventional roles, found the script intriguing. The project is set to be bankrolled by producer Nallamallapu Bujji, who previously partnered with Allu Arjun on the blockbuster Race Gurram. Fans of the Pushpa star are eagerly awaiting more details about the film, however, makers are yet to announce Allu Arjun and Nelson Dilpkumar's pan-India officially.