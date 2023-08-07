ALLU ARJUN TURNS DOWN THE IMMORTAL ASHWATTHAMA

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has recently turned down two major Bollywood projects, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Aditya Dhar's ambitious venture, The Immortal Ashwatthama. After the massive success of his recent release, Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become a Pan-India star and is now extremely cautious about his choice of scripts.

The Immortal Ashwatthama has been generating a lot of buzz due to its association with director Aditya Dhar, known for his previous blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The makers have reportedly been approaching several A-list actors for the lead role, but they have faced disappointment from Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and now Allu Arjun.

According to reports, Allu Arjun was initially intrigued by the project but was hesitant about signing it. He took his time to carefully consider the offer, especially with the success of Pushpa and his involvement in another exciting project besides the Pushpa 2 shoot. Being a VFX-heavy film, Allu Arjun is apparently wary of taking any risks that might not align with his current career trajectory.

The actor's refusal of The Immortal Ashwatthama comes after he also turned down Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where he was offered a smaller yet impactful role. However, with his commitment to Pushpa 2 targeting a Summer 2024 release, Allu Arjun found it difficult to juggle multiple projects simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun fans can look forward to his fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. The untitled film, tentatively called AA22, is anticipated to be a Pan-India venture and will be produced by Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha. The film's pre-production work is scheduled to commence in December 2023, with filming expected to start in mid-2024, following the release of Pushpa 2.

