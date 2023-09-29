Hyderabad: A buzz regarding the collaboration of superstar Allu Arjun with film director Krish Jagarlamudi for an upcoming project titled Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne has been rife on the internet since Thursday morning. Confirming the same, the superstar has taken to his social media handle to announce the upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram Story, Allu Arjun dropped a poster of his upcoming venture with the director. Fans are super excited and they eagerly await to watch the actor-director duo's project on the big screen. Allu Arjun and Krish Jagarlamudi have previously worked together in the Telugu movie Vedam, released in 2010.

Earlier on Thursday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter, now known as X, and shared a poster of the forthcoming film Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne. He captioned the post, "We were all waiting for #Pushpa2 but what is this surprise? Is this real? Is @alluarjun & @DirKrish combo on cards? Leaked?"

Online speculations suggest that Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne is not a full-length feature film but rather a short project, and is anticipated to be released in the near future. An official announcement regarding the film's buzz is yet to be made. Additional details about the upcoming project are expected to be revealed soon.