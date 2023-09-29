After online leak, Allu Arjun shares official poster of Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne, scene from upcoming project storms social media
Published: 12 minutes ago
After online leak, Allu Arjun shares official poster of Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne, scene from upcoming project storms social media
Published: 12 minutes ago
Hyderabad: A buzz regarding the collaboration of superstar Allu Arjun with film director Krish Jagarlamudi for an upcoming project titled Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne has been rife on the internet since Thursday morning. Confirming the same, the superstar has taken to his social media handle to announce the upcoming project.
Taking to Instagram Story, Allu Arjun dropped a poster of his upcoming venture with the director. Fans are super excited and they eagerly await to watch the actor-director duo's project on the big screen. Allu Arjun and Krish Jagarlamudi have previously worked together in the Telugu movie Vedam, released in 2010.
Earlier on Thursday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter, now known as X, and shared a poster of the forthcoming film Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne. He captioned the post, "We were all waiting for #Pushpa2 but what is this surprise? Is this real? Is @alluarjun & @DirKrish combo on cards? Leaked?"
Online speculations suggest that Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne is not a full-length feature film but rather a short project, and is anticipated to be released in the near future. An official announcement regarding the film's buzz is yet to be made. Additional details about the upcoming project are expected to be revealed soon.
-
Exclusive footage from @alluarjun and @DirKrish upcoming collaboration.— Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) September 28, 2023
Exciting details to be revealed soon! 😉#KabhiApneKabhiSapne pic.twitter.com/N5gTW7f74W
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule in the titular role. Helmed by Sukumar, the action-packed flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is slated to hit the theatres next year on Independence Day.