Allu Arjun receives National Award for Pushpa

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun made history by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. This achievement marked a significant milestone as he became the first Telugu actor to ever receive this prestigious award in the Best Actor category. The 69th National Film Awards, held in New Delhi, recognized Allu Arjun's power-packed portrayal in the film.

At the ceremony, which took place months after the winners were announced in August, President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the recipients, including Allu Arjun. The event was live-streamed by the Press Information Bureau on its social media platforms.

Accompanied by his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun received the National Award in the Best Actor category for his role in the movie directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise. For this special occasion, he opted for an ivory bandhgala suit.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun portrays the character Pushpa Raj, a laborer who rises to lead a red sandal smuggling syndicate. He delivered an exceptional performance and aced the role with a signature walk, a tilted shoulder posture, and swirling his hand under his beard. Upon its release in 2021, the film not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved significant success at the box office.