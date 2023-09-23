ALLU ARJUN MEETS JAWAN DIRECTOR ATLEE IN MUMBAI BUZZ AROUND POSSIBLE COLLABORATION GOES RIFE

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2, recently left a hint regarding a potential collaboration with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Now, recent reports revealed that the Pushpa actor met the blockbuster Jawan's director on Friday in Mumbai, where the two spent hours discussing various ideas for a new movie.

As per the sources close to the development, actor Allu Arjun was in Mumbai only to meet Atlee. The meeting was reportedly quite productive and both parties are excited about the possible collaboration. the source further added that even though the discussion is still in its early stages, the project will be a high-budget action movie with lots of drama and suspense.

In light of Jawan's success and the way Atlee has cemented his place as a highly sought-after director throughout the country, it would be intriguing to watch what kind of script the director has developed for Allu Arjun and how he highlights the actor's talent on the silver screen. The actor-director duo would indeed make for an interesting pair as Atlee is a brilliant storyteller, and Allu Arjun is renowned for his captivating performances.