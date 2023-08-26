ALLU ARJUN HOSTS PARTY TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL AWARD PHOTOS GO VIRAL

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun nee Bunny was showered with praises and congratulatory messages on receiving the National Best Actor Award. With this, Bunny, who was in ecstasy, organised a private party at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday night. Family members and close friends attended the party and congratulated Bunny.

The party was held with the theme of the movie 'Pushpa-The Rise', which won him a national award. The dining tables are designed in the shape of a lorry and an axe with red sander logs. The dialogue 'Taghgede Le' was also displayed. Photos related to the party went viral.

Sukumar-Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rise' was set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling, Bunny acted as Pushparaj in the film. After the success of the movie, which was released in 2021, Bunny has gained a worldwide fan following. Currently, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is being shot as a sequel.

At the 69th National Film Awards announced on Thursday, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for the film 'Pushpa'. He is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor Award in the history of National Film Awards. Congratulatory messages are pouring in as Bunny is basking in the glory of winning the National Award. Celebrities, including Tollywood stars, congratulated Allu Arjun for winning the national award. The entire Tollywood industry was proud as Buuny was the first Telugu actor to bag a national award.

Meanwhile, the shooting of 'Pushpa-The Rule' was going on in which Allu Arjun, Rahsmika and Fahad Faasil were playing key roles. The glimpses of the film that were released recently received huge applause from fans as the dialogues of Allu Arjun became an instant hit.