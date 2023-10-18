ALLU ARJUN HEAPS PRAISE ON LOVELY LADY KRITI SANON HINTS AT MOVIE TOGETHER SOON AFTER BONDING WITH HER AT 69TH NATIONAL AWARDS

Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon seemingly bonded well at the 69th National Film Awards held in New Delhi on October 17. Allu Arjun expressed his emotions about witnessing talented artists from across the country being recognized for their hard work and dedication to their craft. He took to social media to share his thoughts and also hinted at a potential collaboration with Kriti Sanon.

During the 69th National Awards ceremony at the Vigyan Bhawan, Allu Arjun was seated next to Kriti Sanon. In his social media post, he mentioned his delight in having Kriti's company and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors. Additionally, he dropped a subtle hint about a potential collaboration between the two. Kriti was also bestowed with the Best Actress honour at the 69th National Awards for her role in Mimi.

Allu Arjun was honored with a National Award in the Best Actor category for his role as an oppressed boy who rises to lead a syndicated red sandalwood smuggling operation in Sukumar helmed Pushpa: The Rise. He was accompanied by his father, Allu Arvind, mother Nirmala Allu, and wife Allu Sneha Reddy as he received this prestigious award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi.