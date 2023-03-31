Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun is having the best time of his life with his family and close friends in Dubai. The actor's wife Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the venue, where the actor is seen posing with his dear and near ones. The couple is seen celebrating the birthday of Kolla Srikanth.

The pictures are from SUSHISAMBA Dubai, one of the most sought-after dining spaces in Dubai with a skyline view. This comes after Allu Arjun completed 20 years in the industry. The Telugu actor has completed two decades in the film industry and sharing a heartfelt note said that he is what he is due to the fans' affection.

Arjun posted the note on Instagram along with a joined hands emoji. He captioned the post as: Today marks the end of my 20th year in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all of my colleagues in the industry. I am who I am because of the love of my audience, admirers, and fans. Thank you always.

Arjun, who is one of India's highest-paid actors, made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. In 2004, he shot to stardom as the lead in Sukumar's cult film Arya. The actor, who is also recognised for his exceptional dance abilities, went on to star in films such as Arya 2, Vedam, Julayi, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rising. He is now preparing for the publication of Pushpa: The Rule.

