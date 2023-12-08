Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to social media to shower praise on the film Animal and its cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor, expressing his admiration for the "cinematic brilliance" put together by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed team. Ranbir aside, the film stars an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Allu Arjun shared his awe for Animal, describing it as "mind-blowing" and commending the cinematic brilliance portrayed on the screen. He offered his congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and stated that the actor had elevated Indian cinema performances to an unprecedented level, inspiring and leaving the audience in awe. Allu Arjun expressed being at a "loss for words" to explain the magic created by Ranbir Kapoor on screen.

The National Award-winning actor specifically acknowledged the exceptional performances of the cast. He praised Rashmika Mandanna, describing her performance as "brilliant and magnetic," and remarked that this role marked her best performance so far. Bobby Deol's impactful portrayal, according to Allu Arjun, silenced the audience, while Anil Kapoor's performance was noted for its effortless and intense delivery. The Telugu superstar also lauded Triptii Dimri for her captivating performance, expressing hopes for her continued success in "breaking hearts" with her talent.

The actor extended his congratulations to all the other artists and technicians involved in the film for their finest contributions. However, the spotlight of Allu Arjun's appreciation fell on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whom he lauded for surpassing cinematic limitations and creating an unmatchable intensity with Animal. Arjun predicted Animal's massive impact on Indian cinema, asserting that Vanga's films would continue to shape the future of the industry.

In his concluding remarks, Allu Arjun declared that Animal had joined the ranks of "classics in Indian cinema". Released on December 1, Animal explores the intense narrative of a ruthless and ambitious man, Ranvijay, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, as he seeks revenge following an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh, unraveling the complexities of their father-son relationship.