Allu Arjun hails Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, calls Rashmika Mandanna 'magnetic' while he has THIS to say about 'young lady' Tripti Dimri
Published: 42 minutes ago
Allu Arjun hails Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, calls Rashmika Mandanna 'magnetic' while he has THIS to say about 'young lady' Tripti Dimri
Published: 42 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to social media to shower praise on the film Animal and its cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor, expressing his admiration for the "cinematic brilliance" put together by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed team. Ranbir aside, the film stars an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Allu Arjun shared his awe for Animal, describing it as "mind-blowing" and commending the cinematic brilliance portrayed on the screen. He offered his congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and stated that the actor had elevated Indian cinema performances to an unprecedented level, inspiring and leaving the audience in awe. Allu Arjun expressed being at a "loss for words" to explain the magic created by Ranbir Kapoor on screen.
-
#Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects to the highest…— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 8, 2023
The National Award-winning actor specifically acknowledged the exceptional performances of the cast. He praised Rashmika Mandanna, describing her performance as "brilliant and magnetic," and remarked that this role marked her best performance so far. Bobby Deol's impactful portrayal, according to Allu Arjun, silenced the audience, while Anil Kapoor's performance was noted for its effortless and intense delivery. The Telugu superstar also lauded Triptii Dimri for her captivating performance, expressing hopes for her continued success in "breaking hearts" with her talent.
The actor extended his congratulations to all the other artists and technicians involved in the film for their finest contributions. However, the spotlight of Allu Arjun's appreciation fell on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whom he lauded for surpassing cinematic limitations and creating an unmatchable intensity with Animal. Arjun predicted Animal's massive impact on Indian cinema, asserting that Vanga's films would continue to shape the future of the industry.
In his concluding remarks, Allu Arjun declared that Animal had joined the ranks of "classics in Indian cinema". Released on December 1, Animal explores the intense narrative of a ruthless and ambitious man, Ranvijay, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, as he seeks revenge following an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh, unraveling the complexities of their father-son relationship.
ALSO READ:
- Animal worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film collects Rs 563.3 crore in 7 days, inches closer to smashing Sanju's record
- Congress MP lashes out at Ranbir Kapoor movie Animal for depicting violence and misogyny, calls it 'shameful'
- 'Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me every five minutes': Triptii Dimri on shooting intimate scenes in Animal