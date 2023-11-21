ALLU ARJUN DROPS ADORABLE PICTURES WITH HIS LIL PRINCESS ALLU ARHA ON HER 8TH BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: November 21 marks the 8th birthday of Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's beloved little princess, Allu Arha. In honor of this significant milestone, the Pushpa actor took to social media to share charming snapshots of Arha and himself. These previously unseen pictures were taken during their attendance at Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi's wedding in Italy.

Allu Arjun chose the platform of Twitter (now X) to extend his birthday wishes to his daughter, Allu Arha. Through various posts, he delightedly captioned them as "My Bundle of Joy," "My Joy," and "Happy Birthday to my JOY." In one of his post on X, Allu Arjun showcased a GIF featuring his daughter Allu Arha and himself, striking some lighthearted poses. Additionally, the actor shared several other photographs in which he can be seen carrying Arha and gracefully dancing with her, both adorned in traditional attire.

Allu Arha, the adoring daughter of the esteemed Tollywood couple, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, is celebrating her 8th birthday. Bunny enthusiasts are flocking to social media to convey their heartfelt wishes to this little diva on this auspicious day. Allu Arha is a naturally talented star who made her silver screen debut in Samantha's pan-India mythological drama, Shakuntalam, greatly impressing all the admirers of Allu Arjun.

On the occasion of Children's Day, a commemoration of childhood innocence, bliss, and the potential of the younger generation, actor Allu shared a photograph of himself reveling with his spouse and children, along with a simple message: "Happy Children's Day."