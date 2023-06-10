Hyderabad Telugu actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi happily got engaged on Friday in Hyderabad The couple s close friends and family members including Ram Charan Allu Arjun Sai Dharam Tej and Chiranjeevi among others attended the engagement ceremony Superstar Allu Arjun has now taken to his social media handle to congratulate the newly engaged couple Taking to Instagram Stories Allu Arjun shared a picture of Varun and Lavanya and wrote Congratulations VARUNKONIDELA7 amp Lav He also shared a throwback video of his father Allu Aravind from a promotional event for Lavanya s 2021 released film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Sharing the video Allu Arjun wrote My dad is a visionary followed by a laughing emoji In the video Allu Arvind could be heard saying in Telugu You Lavanya speak Telugu so fluently though you come from North India It would be nice if you get married and settle down here The couple has reportedly been dating each other since 2016 However neither of them had spoken about their relationship in public before and decided to keep it under wraps Their engagement was made official on June 8 and on Thursday the couple finally got engaged and put an end to speculations As per sources the couple will get married later this year Also read Found my Lav says Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi s latest post reveals when did cupid strikeVarun and Lavanya first met each other on the sets of the 2017 film Mister They reportedly became very good friends during the film s shooting and eventually their friendship developed into love and they started dating The news of their relationship surfaced during the shooting of their second movie Antariksham 9000 KMPH The duo ultimately started going to events and was often spotted together at parties