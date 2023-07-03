Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun and director Trivikram have teamed up for their fourth feature film as per a video announcement made on Monday by the producers. The makers formally revealed the news on social media with the tentative title of AA22 and promised a visual and cinematic spectacle. The film is going to be bigger than ever as per the claims by the makers of the movie.

The creators released a video on July 3 on the occasion of Guru Purnima, announcing their fourth time working together. The movie's creators posted a video statement about the significant partnership on YouTube. Without going into much detail, the makers said that AA22 will be bigger than before.

The film's cast and crew have not yet been revealed. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna will bankroll the currently untitled project through their respective production companies, Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations. The disclosure was made on Geetha Arts' official Twitter account.

"The dynamic pair has returned! Iconic actor @alluarjun and successful director #Trivikram team up once more for their fourth movie! Soon, more information will be shared," read the tweet's banner with the hashtags "#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts.

In 2012, Arjun and Trivikram collaborated for the first time on the movie Julayi, followed by S/O Satyamurthy in 2015 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. According to the producers, their fourth film will be "a visual spectacle."

Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to his 2021 feature Pushpa: The Rise. Meanwhile, Trivikram Srinivas is now preoccupied with the filmimng of Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu. When Guntur Kaaram will be over, he will begin working on his movie alongside Allu Arjun.

