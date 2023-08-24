Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has reportedly walked out of Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated movie Ramayana, which is an adaptation of the Hindu epic. As per a report, Alia, who was supposed to essay the role of Sita in the film, has left the project owing to date issues. The movie also features her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, and Kannada actor Yash, who could play the role of Ravana.

According to a source close to the development, the movie is seeing a delay at the start of the shoot. However, the production team is making sure to get all the details right. In terms of casting, Alia Bhatt, who was approached for the film, is no longer involved, although Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was in talks to play Goddess Sita but the collaboration did not work out due to date issues.

The source also added that Yash is still a part of the movie. Earlier, there were rumours about Yash walking out of the project. The source went on to say that Yash's look test is still ongoing and that he is still in talks to appear in the movie. The makers are hopeful that they will be able to bring the actor on board for the project. However, it depends on what Yash prioritizes as he has reportedly agreed to work with National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas on a large-scale action thriller.

The shoot of the movie Ramayan was reportedly supposed to begin in December of this year. But the timeline appears to have changed. According to the source, the movie is still in the pre-production stage and may not be finished by December.