Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who made her acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, has collaborated with 11 films with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. After headlining Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is learnt that Alia and KJo are reportedly expanding their partnership, and they have already signed their 12th project together with director Vasan Bala.

According to sources, Alia is now doing an action thriller for Dharma Productions, a genre she has never ventured into before. The yet-to-be-titled project is a jailbreak story, helmed by Vasan Bala, who is known for directing critically acclaimed films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. The movie is now in pre-production and is scheduled to start shooting in September of this year.

As per a source close to the development, Vasan Bala has a distinctive storytelling style and uses unique narratives. For Hindi moviegoers, his picture with Alia Bhatt promises to be a fresh and revitalising cinematic experience. In this film, Alia will be seen in one of the most challenging roles of her career, and she is eager to embark on this new journey and explore a genre she has never tried before. People, who are aware of this film, are already intrigued by Bala's compelling jailbreak story.

