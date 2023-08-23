ALIA BHATT TALKS ABOUT THE BEST GIFT FROM RANBIR KAPOOR ON HER BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are happily married and they are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. Alia never shies away from expressing her love for Ranbir. Recently, she talked about the best gift she has ever gotten from Ranbir while the couple was shooting for their movie Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

In a recent interview, Alia shared that she is obsessed with a particular milk cake in London, and when they were shooting for the Ayan Mukerji fantasy action adventure, her husband, who was then her boyfriend, flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that she could enjoy it on her birthday. Alia stated that she was so happy with the gift that she did not share the cake with anyone, including Ranbir.

"He flew the cake down from London to Bulgaria so I could cut it on my birthday and eat it for two days! I literally did not share it, not even with him, I didn't share it with anyone!” she said. Alia and Ranbir dated for a considerable amount of time before tying the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended only by their closest friends and family members. They welcomed their baby girl Raha in the same year in November.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares her earlier struggles with body image issues, says 'I was a bit critical of my body'

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Alia is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also starred Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Her small but significant part in the movie was much appreciated by her fans. The movie got mixed reviews from the audience. The 30-year-old actor will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar.