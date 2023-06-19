Hyderabad: Denim on denim hardly fails when it comes to styling and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt too is a fan of this laid-back look. The Raazi actor was spotted rocking a denim-on-denim ensemble at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the city on Monday. The diva was in Brazil to attend the trailer launch event of her Hollywood debut movie Heart of Stone.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Alia could be seen slaying the denim-on-denim look for her most recent airport outing. She was sporting a long denim jacket over a white graphic T-shirt and mom-fit jeans. She exuded swag in offbeat sunglasses. She paired her outfit with white sneakers. Alia had her hair tied up in a neat ponytail and completed her look with a white sling bag which managed to grab netizens' attention. The mini bag is from Gucci's signature bamboo collection and comes with a price tag of Rs 3,68,777.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Gucci girl 🙌🙌," while another said, "That lil bag is half my yearly income 😭😭😭😭." Fans also heaped praise on Alia's all-denim look and wrote, "Good looks in denim (with heart eyes emojis)." Another user wrote, "Ladki beautiful..mummy looks cool." One more user commented, "She is super cute. Looks gorgeous in this outfit." While others dropped several red hearts and fire emojis.

Also read: I'm not too worried: Alia Bhatt opens on her limited screen time in Heart of stone trailer

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone, which also stars Jamie Dornan, will release on Netflix on August 11. Alia will also be seen in the lead role alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's first directorial after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the trailer of which will be released on Tuesday. The rom-com film, also featuring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.