Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt captivated her fans on social media after she returned from her recent vacation with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. On Saturday evening, the Student Of The Year star took to Instagram to share lovely mirror selfies and a couple of videos that quickly grabbed the attention of netizens.

In her Instagram post, the 30-year-old actor delighted her fans with a series of mirror selfies and a few videos that instantly went viral. Sharing the visuals, she wrote in the caption, "Many moods & a million mirror selfies."

The first picture showcased Alia wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit, while the second is a video that featured her enjoying some "me-time" at the beach. The third picture was yet another mirror selfie from her trip, and in the fourth mirror selfie, she effortlessly sported a gym outfit. The final three mirror selfies radiated her inherent beauty. The post concluded with a short video of the sea.

Soon after she shared the post, social media users flocked to the comment section to heap compliments on the actor. A fan wrote, "miss mam slayed her first picture of 2024!!! YOU LITERALLY LOOK ETHEREAL." Another commented, "My BeautifuL @aliaabhatt Mam." A netizen commented, "Finally mirror pictures," followed by a bouquet of flowers emoji.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Currently, Alia is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming film, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala.