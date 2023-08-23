ALIA BHATT SHARES HER EARLIER STRUGGLES WITH BODY IMAGE ISSUES SAYS I WAS A BIT CRITICAL OF MY BODY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt often talks about her earlier struggles with body image issues. Recently, in an interview, the Heart Of Stone actor shared that giving birth to her daughter Raha taught her just how miraculous the human body is. She also admitted to once being self-conscious about her body and shared what advice she delivered to her younger self.

Speaking to a newswire, Alia Bhatt revealed that after giving birth to Raha, she was astounded by what the human body is capable of. She said, "One of the things I was so surprised by was how miraculous the human body is. How it supports you, takes care of you, and what it's capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, so much work." The 30-year-old actor then recalled being critical of her body and said, "When I was younger, I was a bit critical of my body, but this is what I'd tell my younger self: You have years ahead of you. Don't worry about the way your body looks."

Alia Bhatt previously discussed her struggles with body image concerns with a journalist during a panel discussion for We The Women. Alia stated that she had been extremely harsh on herself over the years with regard to food habits, weight, and the way she looks while facing the camera. She continued by saying she would advise her 18-year-old self to be kinder to herself.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt most recently appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also marked her spectacular Hollywood debut with the movie Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will next appear in the eagerly anticipated movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar.