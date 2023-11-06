Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Raha's first birthday celebration on social media. In the photos and video she posted, we see Raha enjoying her birthday cake and a heartwarming moment where Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha's hands are seen in what appears to be a special puja ceremony. To mark this special occasion, Alia expressed her love and joy on Instagram, mentioning how time has flown since Raha was in her tummy, kicking away. She ended her heartfelt post by wishing Raha a happy birthday and declaring their profound love for their "baby tiger."

Wishing her little princess on her birthday, Alia penned a heartfelt note on Instagram that reads: "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake." Alia concluded her post with, "Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself ✨☀️🐼💕🌸👨‍👩‍👧."

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha in November the previous year. When it comes to balancing work and parenting, Alia earlier acknowledged her privilege and the professional help available to them but emphasised that Raha will always be their top priority. Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes an effort to be there for their daughter. Alia, who recently ventured into film production with her upcoming project, Jigra, mentioned that they adjust their schedules to ensure one of them is always with Raha.

The couple has been quite protective of their daughter's privacy, successfully avoiding paparazzi attention. Although fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of Raha's face on her first birthday, it seems they will have to wait a little longer to see the adorable face of Alia and Ranbir's little princess.