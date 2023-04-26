Hyderabad: An actor, producer, entrepreneur, and newly minted mother, Alia Bhatt has truly spread herself thin. The actor makes motherhood look so effortless but in reality, she too goes through good, bad, and ugly days as a new mom. Alia, however, is impressed with how her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor is coping with the new role of a parent.

Bhatt recently graced the cover of a fashion magazine and spoke at length about how she is juggling work and motherhood. The actor did admit that there is a 'healthy amount of mom guilt' that every new mother goes through for also deriving happiness from their work. The actor said she is seeking therapy every week where she voices her fears as a mother.

Alia also heaped praise on Ranbir and said that the Barfi star is a hands-on father. Giving insight into how is Ranbir as a father, Alia said that he has unique ways of hanging out with their daughter Raha. "He likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite."

READ | Cost of Alia Bhatt's simple denim-on-denim airport look will make your jaw drop

Ranbir, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Animal, also has his own share of anxieties as a father. Revealing what is it that bothers Ranbir as a parent, Alia said that he is "constantly nervous that she’ll forget him" since he is not around as the outdoor schedules of Animal are keeping him away from their five-month-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Alia is all geared up for her debut at the Met Gala next month. Before she makes a splash in the West with her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Alia will be seen strutting down the esteemed red carpet of the Met Gala in Prabal Gurung design.