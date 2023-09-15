ALIA BHATT ROCKS AIRPORT LOOK WITH OVER RS 17K T SHIRT AS SHE RETURNS WITH HUBBY RANBIR KAPOOR FROM US TRIP

Hyderabad: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently at a great stage both in their personal and professional life. The much-in-love celebrity couple was seen together at the Mumbai airport on Friday as they returned from their romantic new York getaway. On her arrival in Mumbai, Bhatt made heads turn with her chic look.

The RRR star looked uber stylish and kept it minimal. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor opted for a white oversized t-shirt with WHATSHISNAME written on it. She paired the tee with black coloured cargo pants. To complete her look, Alia went with a no-makeup look, a sleek bun, a pair of white sneakers and black shades. Though the actor looked comfy, her plain t-shirt could burn a hole in any commoner's pocket as it cost a whopping Rs 17, 440.

Nevertheless, she rocked her look as usual and posed for the paps. The couple also obliged their fans with pictures on their return. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the Animal actor, keeping comfort over style, opted for a matching co-ord set. He wore a turquoise coloured full sleeve sweatshirt with matching pants. He completed his look with a pair os shades, a white cap and white sneakers.

On the professional front, Ranbir's most recent film appearance was in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a significant box-office success directed by Luv Ranjan. He just wrapped filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action movie Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The eagerly anticipated film will premiere in theatres in December 2023.

In contrast, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the enormous success of her most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor has a long list of exciting projects in development, including the multi-starrer film Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, Baiju Bawra by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and an untitled action thriller by Vasanth Bala.

Also read: Alia Bhatt goes 'DND' mode in video from her day off, Arjun Kapoor reacts