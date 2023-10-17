WATCH: Alia Bhatt receives her debut National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Hyderabad: The 69th National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting awards to various film actors, filmmakers, and individuals involved in the filmmaking industry. The ceremony was live-streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on their social media platforms.

Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award during the event for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi released in 2022. She graced the occasion in the ivory saree that she wore on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor as she accepted her first National Award for her outstanding performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. Ranbir was seen capturing the significant moment as Alia received the honour amid huge applause from fellow recipients.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia played the title role of Gangubai, a prominent and revered madam in Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film portrays the journey of a real-life sex worker who ascended to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red-light district of Mumbai. This movie is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and it narrates the story of Gangubai, who led a brothel and became a political figure in Kamathipura.

Interestingly, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially narrated Gangubai Kathiawadi's script to Alia, she ran out of his office without uttering a word, making him believe she wasn't interested in the role. However, Alia surprised Bhansali by reaching out the next day, expressing her eagerness to be part of the film.

Earlier, Alia had expressed gratitude for receiving the National Award. She acknowledged the film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the crew, her family, and her cherished audience. In her heartfelt message, Alia attributed her success to her fans, emphasizing that the film's achievements wouldn't be possible without their support. She also conveyed her profound appreciation, expressing her commitment to continue entertaining for as long as possible. She also extended her admiration to Kriti Sanon, who shared the National Film Award for Best Actress, commending her exceptional performance in Mimi and encouraging her to keep shining brightly in the world of cinema.

Apart from the National Award, Alia also won accolades in the Best Actress category at the Filmfare Awards, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), and Zee Cine Awards for her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.