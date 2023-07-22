ALIA BHATT RANVEER SINGH HEAD TO KANPUR AND BAREILLY FOR ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are just a few days away from the release of their romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo is on a city-hopping spree as they promote the film on various platforms across the nation. On Saturday, Alia and Ranveer jetted off to Uttar Pradesh to promote their upcoming film.

After turning muse for ace couturier Manish Malhotra as he unveiled the latest bridal collection in Mumbai, Ranveer and Alia are now headed to Kanpur and Bareilly for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions. The actors were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday morning as they flew out of the city for promotion duties.

While Ranveer was seen donning a black trench coat which he teamed up with a white tee and comfy black and green pants. A black beanie with matching shades and slides with white socks added up to his casual look. On the other hand, Alia was seen donning a pink sweatshirt with "Team Rocky & Rani" written on it and a pair of flared denim. The actor tied her hair in a ponytail and added a tinge of bling with golden earrings. Raha's mommy rounded off her airport look with wedge heels flip flops in lavender.

Karan Johar helmed and produced Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will mark Alia and Ranveer's second outing together after their first appearance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019. The romantic drama laced with KJo's signature family entertainer elements will arrive in theaters on July 28.

