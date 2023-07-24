Hyderabad: Dhindhora Baje Re, the latest song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released on Monday. It has Alia Bhatt dancing to the beats in a crimson saree that is just over her knees and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali and churidaar dancing in front of a Durga idol. The song depicts Alia and Ranveer twinning in traditional red clothes, dancing enthusiastically.

The song takes place during a Durga Puja celebration and has other dancers who are also dressed in red. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi lending their voice to the track. The song, composed by Pritam Chakraborty features superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. The song video also contains iconic performers Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, who appear to be disappointed that Rocky and Rani are in love.

Karan Johar is back donning the director's hat with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his first film since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released seven years ago. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an upcoming family drama written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy and helmed by Karan Johar. The theatrical film, produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, as well as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

According to the teaser, the film is about a couple with opposing personalities who decide to live with each other's families before getting married, which they refer to as "the switch." The film will hit the theatres on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer and Alia's second onscreen pairing following the release of their 2019 flick Gully Boy.

