Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha return to Mumbai after New Year vacay - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were on a vacation in an undisclosed location with their daughter Raha Kapoor to celebrate the the New Year, have now returned to Mumbai. The couple, alongside their little munchkin, have been spotted by the paparazzi on Friday as they arrived at a private airport in the city.
In a video shared on social media on January 5, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen carrying his daughter Raha in his arms, who was wrapped in a baby pink hoodie. Ranbir looks dapper in a black T-shirt, complemented by white sneakers and a white hat. Alia, on the other hand, can be seen donning a beige attire. The couple completed their look with a pair of black sunglasses.
On Christmas last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their public appearance with daughter Raha Kapoor for the first time. The adorable one-year-old was present at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. She looked absolutely lovely in a white and pink dress with a reindeer design, paired with red shoes. Ranbir carried her in his arms, with Alia by their side as they posed for the paparazzi.
Pictures and videos of Raha quickly circulated on social media, prompting lively debates about her resemblance to various family members. While many observed a striking resemblance to Ranbir's late father, Rishi Kapoor, others drew comparisons to family legends Raj Kapoor and even Raha's aunt, Kareena Kapoor.
Meanwhile, in terms of their professional endeavors, Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects include director Vasan Bala's film Jigra, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Animal, which was released in theaters on December 1, 2023. His next venture will be the highly anticipated sequel to Animal.
