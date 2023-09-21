ALIA BHATT OPENS UP ABOUT NEPOTISM ADMITS BEING DEFENSIVE AT THE START OF HER CAREER

During the interaction, Alia stated she was aware that her family was in the film industry so she was naturally more drawn towards it. However, she said, "It's not like my father ever spoke to me like, 'Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie'. He never brought that up. Never." Alia further said that her mother struggled as an actor, and not many people are aware of it. Despite being married to a director, Alia said that her mother felt like she wasn't getting enough recognition as an actor and was always looking for more work. "You know, I'll find a way to just enjoy that passion, even if I don't make it big as an actor. I always had that doubt. It was not like it was ever a sure thing," she said.