Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was spotted with her sister Shaheen Bhatt outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday night to attend the birthday bash of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Several other celebrities from the film industry including Malaika Arora, and Athiya Shetty were also spotted gracing their presence for the birthday party.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Alia and her sister Shaheen could be seen arriving at the restaurant in style. Alia opted for a blue dress with frills paired with transparent heels. Shaheen, on the other hand, chose to wear a fiery red as her color of the day. They also smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who was also spotted at the event, looked stunning in an all-black outfit. She wore a black blazer over a black crop top and paired them with matching pants. She also carried a white bag with her.

Actor Athiya Shetty arrived at the party with her brother Ahan Shetty. While Athiya chose a black satin top, matching trousers and heels, Ahan sported an off-white shirt, black trousers, and sneakers for the bash. Before entering the restaurant, Athiya posed for the paparazzi while Ahan shook hands with a paparazzo and waved at them.

On the work front, Alia last appeared in Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. She will next be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhana Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

