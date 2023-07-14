Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt went out for dinner with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mother Soni Razdan in Mumbai on Thursday. While the paparazzi scrambled to take pictures of the trio while they were exiting the restaurant, one of them lost his slippers. Alia saw it and didn't think twice before helping him find the missing slipper. In fact, she picked up the slipper from a corner and handed it over to the person.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Alia could be seen walking out of the restaurant and heading toward her car with Shaheen and Soni in tow. As some paparazzi rushed to click pictures of them, Alia spotted a slipper, which she picked up and gave to the photog. As the photographer thanked Alia, she went inside the car and waved bye to the paparazzi.

This action of the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor has won the hearts of many, and now, people have found another reason to appreciate the talented actor. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "She's so Lovely and Humble agar koi aur actress hoti toh bolti euuwww.. that's why Alia is my fav." Another user commented, "It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth." One more wrote, "Chappal framed forever."

Also read: YRF Spy Universe: Not War 2, Alia Bhatt to headline adrenaline-pumping action spectacle franchise of her own

Alia and the paparazzi always get along well. Earlier, when she and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor decided that they didn't want their daughter Raha to be clicked to ensure her privacy, they called all of Mumbai's photographers to their home. Ranbir and Alia discussed their concern with the photogs who have refrained from clicking baby Raha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is all set to hit screens on July 28.