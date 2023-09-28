Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday showered birthday love on actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, as the latter turned 41 on Thursday, saying he makes everything magical. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of unseen pictures with Ranbir.

In the first photo, which is a little blurred, Alia can be seen giving a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek. The couple seems to be sitting on a balcony in a high-rise building. The selfie is being clicked by Ranbir. The second picture shows the lovebirds enjoying a game at a stadium. Both are facing backward towards the camera, with Alia holding onto Ranbir tightly. Wearing a matching cap with Ranbir, Alia sports a braided ponytail and is donning a white tee shirt. While Ranbir is wearing a blue checkered shirt.

The next photo shows Alia flaunting her beautiful smile in a selfie, while she poses with a big figure of numeric 8 in the background. “Eight” is Ranbir’s lucky number, and Alia follows it religiously. Then there is a solo black and white picture of Ranbir from their wedding. There is also a candid photo from their mehendi ceremony, and the series ends with a close-up picture of Ranbir.

Alia captioned the post as: “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me.. all I'd like to say is... happy birthday baby... you make it ALL magical”. Reacting to her post, Gauahar Khan commented: “Happy Birthday Ranbir”, P V Sindhu wrote: “Happy birthday Ranbir!! Love the Yankees support”. Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis and birthday wishes.