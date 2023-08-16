Hyderabad: Elvish mania has also spread to Bollywood! During a recent Ask me Anything Session (AMA Session) on Instagram, Alia Bhatt was asked to say a few word for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani took to her Instagram Stories and dropped red heart emoticons for him writing Systum. Meanwhile, Elvish banked on the opportunity and responded by posting 'I Love You' for the beautiful actor.

Alia Bhatt drops red heart emoticons for Elvish Yadav, latter replies 'I Love You'

Apart from this, Alia had previously also showed her support for the YouTuber. Alia, whle promoting her latest release RRKPK, talked about the show and of course Elvish. Alia referred to Elvish as having a "rocky personality" and expressed her affection for his sense of humour. After learning about Alia's admiration for him, Elvish was evidently surprised. The YouTuber came to know about it from the media person after winning the trophy and remarked: "Kya baat kar rahe ho."

Now, when asked about the YouTuber during an Ask Me Anything session, she responded with "Systummm" and a few red heart emojis, further confirming that she too is an Elvish loyalist. He rose to fame with his stint with Bigg Boss OTT 2. In order to win the trophy, the well-known YouTuber beat out rivals Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. This is the first victory by a wild card participant. Elvish Yadav was one of the strongest candidates in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and thus clinched the trophy despite being a wildcard participant in the show, etching history.

Elvish Yadav, is a renowned social media influencer and YouTuber from India. He has a YouTube channel with more than 12 million subscribers. Elvish became well-known for his roast films and parodies. According to reports, Elvish launched his own YouTube channel in 2016 after drawing inspiration from YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.