ALIA BHATT ATTENDS 69TH NATIONAL AWARD DONNING HER WEDDING SAREE RANBIR KAPOOR LOOKS DAPPER IN BLACK

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt was seen donning her wedding saree as she walked the red carpet of the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi. The actor was accompanied by her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor to the award ceremony who looked dapper in a black ensemble. Alia oozed elegance in six yards of grace as he interacted with media ahead of the 69th National Awards in the national capital.

Alia looked stunning in the gorgeous ivory saree which was designed for her by ace couturier Sabyasachi for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The actor tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with white roses which brought in an element of her character Gnagu from Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi. She added a pearl choker and matching ear tops to accessorise her look for the 69th National Film Awards. Her glam game was on point with dewy makeup and nude lips while a bindi added to her allure.