Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are hard at work promoting their forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Karan Johar has announced that advance bookings for his upcoming directorial endeavour are now open. Karan Johar returns to the director's chair after a six-year break with the romantic drama. The film has been trending on all social media platforms as a result of the audience's reaction to the trailer and the songs Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka and the recently released Dhindhora Baje Re.

The film has established high standards and is eagerly anticipated, with the lead combination of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reuniting for the second time after their hit flick Gully Boy. The mega-starrer has reportedly sold 13 thousand tickets till late Monday night. The money equivalent of the tickets sold stands at Rs 40 lakhs gross.

The 2 hours, 48 min, 33 second film has been granted U/A certificate and is slated to be released in approximately 2000 screens in India and around 300 screens overseas. To be considered a hit, the film must gross between 70 and 90 crores as the film's budget is estimated to be between Rs 178 crore. Given the excitement surrounding the film, Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani is expected to gross approximately Rs 100 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Screen count: 2300 (2000 India, 300 overseas)

Reported budget: Rs 178 cr

Run time: 168.33 min:sec

Certification: U/A

Advacne booking: 13K till late Monday night

With all of the buzz around it, the film might easily surpass the Rs 100 crore million mark in India. However, if the film receives negative reviews, the producers may suffer a financial loss. The Alia and Ranveer starrer is expected to make a sizable profit if it receives positive reviews and is well received by the audience.

The film's advance bookings began on Monday, and the reception across three major national theatre chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - has been positive. Although the progress is off to a great start, the emphasis will stay on momentum. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also star in the film in prominent roles. The film promises to be a family-friendly blockbuster, combining Johar's storytelling prowess with an impressive ensemble cast.

Also read: Ranveer Singh flaunts his six-pack abs in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo - watch