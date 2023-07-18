Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently busing promoting their upcoming flick Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. At the event, the duo were seen singing, rapping and engaging with their fans and paparazzi. The promotional event in Delhi came after they kickstarted promotions in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Paparazzi pages on Instagram shared photographs and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoting Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The clips show Alia and Ranveer having a good time, greeting the media, and taking pictures together. Fans praised them for their gorgeous outfit, showering them with heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

At the event, the Raazi actor opted for a gorgeous multicolour saree, while Ranveer looked great in a black suit. Her ombre chiffon saree was the star of the show. The six yards were made up of light blue, peach, and mauve tones combined together to produce an ombre appearance.

She wore the saree gracefully in traditional style, with pleats on the front and a floor-sweeping pallu cascading from the shoulder. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a grand spectacle, with key characters played by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The story revolves around a pair with opposing personalities who decide to live with each other's families before marrying. Filming took place in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Alia and Ranveer will share the screen for the first time since the 2019 film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Dharma Productions' film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is presented by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. The film, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, is due to hit theatres on July 28.

Also read: Ranbir ka thumka, Alia ka jhumka: Netizens compare Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song to TJMM's dance number