Mumbai On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday stepped out to look at their underconstruction house in Mumbai When paparazzi requested pictures the couple obliged them with a fullblown PDA momentIn the pictures and videos which are going viral on social media Alia was seen blushing while Ranbir greeted the paparazzi who wished the duo on their first wedding anniversary She also hugged Ranbir and planted a kiss on his cheek Ranbir was seen wearing a grey tshirt and pants and his wife on the other hand was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of black jeans Alia completed her look with gold hoop earrings Earlier in the day Alia took to Instagram and shared her special moments spent with the love of her life Ranbir She dropped three images that exude just happiness From the couple s Haldi ceremony and proposal in Kenya to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant s engagement bash the images shared by Alia were captioned with Happy day READ Alia Bhatt adds oodles of mushy romance to first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor see picsAlia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Brahmastra After dating for a couple of years the two tied the knot in April last year Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir s residence in Mumbai For the special day the duo twinned in ivory 2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet With agency inputs