ALIA BHATT ADDS OODLES OF MUSHY ROMANCE TO FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH RANBIR KAPOOR SEE PICS

Hyderabad: Today marks the first wedding anniversary of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actors, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai a year ago, are now parents to their bundle of joy, Raha. While Ranbir is off social media, Alia took to Instagram to share a string of mushy pictures on their first wedding anniversary.

Alia treated her fans with a motley of unseen pictures with Ranbir as they celebrate a year of marital bliss. In the first picture, Ranbir is seen holding Alia in his arms as they beam with joy during their Haldi ceremony. The next image is from Ranbir and Alia's proposal diaries. The Barfi star had popped the question while they were holidaying in Maasai Mara, Kenya.

The last image shows Ranbir and Alia having a tender moment together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Mumbai. Alia dropped the anniversary post with an apt caption that reads: "Happy day 🐥🐥."

Soon after she shared the post, Alia's comment section was flooded with messages of best wishes. From family fans and friends from the industry, Alia's anniversary post garnered love from all. Commenting on her post, Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy first you both ❤️🔱🧿," while Neha Dhupia commented, "Alia, Ranbir, Raha," followed by a red heart emoji.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Mumbai home in presence of close ones. The cupid is said to have struck the two when they came together for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha last November and are yet to reveal her face officially.